Marguerite Churchill
Marguerite Churchill
Date of Birth
25 December 1910
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 January 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
The Big Trail
(1930)
Filmography
1
7.2
The Big Trail
The Big Trail
Western, Adventure
1930, USA
