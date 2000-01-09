Menu
Marguerite Churchill

Date of Birth
25 December 1910
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
9 January 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Big Trail 7.2
The Big Trail (1930)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Big Trail 7.2
The Big Trail The Big Trail
Western, Adventure 1930, USA
