Country
France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
24 April 1971
Release date
|3 May 1979
|Argentina
|
|
|10 May 1974
|Finland
|
|
|24 April 1971
|France
|
|
|22 December 1972
|Germany
|
|
|30 September 1972
|Italy
|
|
|14 October 1974
|Sweden
|
|
|8 June 1975
|USA
|
|
Production
Lira Films, Cinétel, Gafer
Also known as
Le chat, El gato, Katten, O Gato, Кот, A macska, Die Katze, Kissa, Kot, Le chat - L'implacabile uomo di Saint Germain, Når kjærligheten dør, O gatos, The Cat, Ο γάτος, Котката