Kinoafisha Films Le Chat

Le Chat

Chat, Le 18+
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 24 April 1971
Release date
3 May 1979 Argentina
10 May 1974 Finland
24 April 1971 France
22 December 1972 Germany
30 September 1972 Italy
14 October 1974 Sweden
8 June 1975 USA
Production Lira Films, Cinétel, Gafer
Also known as
Le chat, El gato, Katten, O Gato, Кот, A macska, Die Katze, Kissa, Kot, Le chat - L'implacabile uomo di Saint Germain, Når kjærligheten dør, O gatos, The Cat, Ο γάτος, Котката
Director
Pierre Granier-Deferre
Cast
Jean Gabin
Jean Gabin
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Jacques Rispal
Nicole Desailly
André Rouyer
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
