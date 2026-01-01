Similar films for Land and People
From the Life of Fyodor Kuzkin Drama
1989, USSR
7.0
White Bim Black Ear Drama
1977, USSR
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Бэла: Герой нашего времени Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Trees Grow on the Stones Too Adventure, Drama
1985, USSR / Norway
6.0
The Dawns Here Are Quiet History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
8.0
We'll Live Till Monday Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
A Hero of Our Time Romantic, Drama
1965, USSR
6.0
Seven Winds War, Drama
1962, USSR
7.0
It Happened in Penkovo Drama, Romantic
1957, USSR
7.0
Chairman's Night Drama
1981, USSR
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Woman's World Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
Virgin Soil Upturned Drama
1959, USSR
7.0