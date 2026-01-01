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Poster of Land and People
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Land and People
6.3

Land and People

, 1956
Zemlya i lyudi
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Land and People
6.3

Cast

Iya Arepina
Student
Grigori Belov
Evseich
Pyotr Chernov
Popov
Pyotr Aleynikov
Ignat Ushkin
Vera Altayskaya
Matilda
Aleksey Egorov
Shurov
Nikolay Grabbe
Investigator
Yevgeni Gurov
Kheruvimov
Vladimir Ivanov
Vladimir Ivanov
Alyosha
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Director Stanislav Rostotsky
Writer Gavriil Troyepolsky
Composer Kirill Molchanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 10 February 1956
Release date
10 February 1956 USSR
Also known as
Zemlya i lyudi, Land and People, O gyios tis kataras, Ziemia i ludzie, Земля и люди

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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