Kinoafisha Films The Stranger

The Stranger

L'étranger
Synopsis

In 1930s Algeria, Frenchman Meursault's emotional detachment leads to a murder, scrutinized by a skeptical trial, adapted from Camus' "The Stranger."
The Stranger - французский trailer
The Stranger  французский trailer
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Production FOZ, Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
L'étranger, Der Fremde, El extranjero, Lo straniero, The Stranger
Director
Francois Ozon
Cast
Benjamin Voisin
Pierre Lottin
Swann Arlaud
Denis Lavant
Rebecca Marder
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Film Trailers All trailers
The Stranger Французский trailer
