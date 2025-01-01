Menu
The Stranger
The Stranger
L'étranger
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Synopsis
In 1930s Algeria, Frenchman Meursault's emotional detachment leads to a murder, scrutinized by a skeptical trial, adapted from Camus' "The Stranger."
Expand
The Stranger
французский trailer
французский trailer
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
Production
FOZ, Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
L'étranger, Der Fremde, El extranjero, Lo straniero, The Stranger
Director
Francois Ozon
Cast
Benjamin Voisin
Pierre Lottin
Swann Arlaud
Denis Lavant
Rebecca Marder
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Stranger
Французский trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
