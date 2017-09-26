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Poster of Canaletto & The Art of Venice
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Canaletto & The Art of Venice
7.2

Canaletto & The Art of Venice

, 2017
Canaletto & The Art of Venice
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Canaletto & The Art of Venice
7.2

Cast

David Bickerstaff
Director David Bickerstaff
Composer Asa Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 26 September 2017
Release date
26 September 2017 Great Britain
27 November 2017 Italy
29 January 2018 Spain
Budget 250,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $153,458
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Canaletto & the Art of Venice, Exhibition On Screen: Canaletto and the Art of Venice, Canaletto a Venezia, Canaletto et l'art de Venise à la Queen's Gallery, Canaletto i sztuka Wenecji, Canaletto y el arte de Venecia, Exhibition On Screen: Canaletto, Exhibition On Screen: Canaletto und die Kunst von Venedig, Izstāde: Canaletto & the Art of Venice

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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