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Poster of Young Picasso
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Young Picasso
7.3

Young Picasso

, 2018
Young Picasso
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Young Picasso
7.3

Cast

Harry Lloyd
Harry Lloyd
Narrator
Pablo Picasso
Self
Olivier Widmaier Picasso
Self
Director Phil Grabsky
Composer Stephen Baysted, Susan Legg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 5 February 2019
Release date
7 October 2024 Czechia
20 February 2019 France
28 April 2019 Spain
5 February 2019 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $179,204
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Young Picasso, Exhibition on Screen: Young Picasso, Az ifjú Picasso, Der junge Picasso, El joven Picasso, Exhibition on Screen: Der junge Picasso, Il Giovane Picasso, Izstāde: Young Picasso, Le jeune Picasso, Młody Picasso, アート・オン・スクリーン／ピカソがピカソになるまで, EOS: Young Picasso

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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