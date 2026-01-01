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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova
Date of Birth
29 January 1902
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
26 January 1975
Place of Birth
Zvenigorod, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Soviet Union
Place of burial
Novodevichy Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Springtime
(1947)
7.3
Jolly Fellows
(1934)
7.1
Circus
(1936)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Thriller
War
Year
All
1974
1960
1952
1950
1949
1947
1940
1939
1938
1936
1934
All
12
Films
12
Actress
12
4.3
Skvorets i Lira
Skvorets i Lira
Drama
1974, USSR
Watch trailer
5.2
Russian Souvenir
Russkiy suvenir
Comedy
1960, USSR
6.4
Composer Glinka
Kompozitor Glinka
Biography, Drama, Musical
1952, USSR
6.7
Mussorgsky
Moussorgsky
Drama, Biography
1950, USSR
Tickets
6.7
Encounter at the Elbe
Vstrecha na Elbe
War
1949, USSR
7.4
Springtime
Vesna
Comedy, Musical
1947, USSR
6.1
Tanya
Svetlyy put
Comedy, Musical
1940, USSR
6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
Thriller
1939, USSR
6.8
Volga-Volga
Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical
1938, USSR
Tickets
7.1
Circus
Tsirk
Comedy, Musical
1936, USSR
7.3
Jolly Fellows
Vesyolye rebyata
Musical, Comedy
1934, USSR
Watch trailer
5.7
A Petersburg Night
Peterburgskaya noch
Drama
1934, USSR
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