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Lyubov Orlova
Lyubov Orlova Lyubov Orlova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Orlova

Lyubov Orlova

Lyubov Orlova

Date of Birth
29 January 1902
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
26 January 1975
Place of Birth
Zvenigorod, Russia
Place of death
Moscow, Soviet Union
Place of burial
Novodevichy Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Springtime 7.4
Springtime (1947)
Jolly Fellows 7.3
Jolly Fellows (1934)
Circus 7.1
Circus (1936)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Skvorets i Lira 4.3
Skvorets i Lira Skvorets i Lira
Drama 1974, USSR
Watch trailer
Russian Souvenir 5.2
Russian Souvenir Russkiy suvenir
Comedy 1960, USSR
6.4
Composer Glinka Kompozitor Glinka
Biography, Drama, Musical 1952, USSR
6.7
Mussorgsky Moussorgsky
Drama, Biography 1950, USSR
Tickets
Encounter at the Elbe 6.7
Encounter at the Elbe Vstrecha na Elbe
War 1949, USSR
Springtime 7.4
Springtime Vesna
Comedy, Musical 1947, USSR
Tanya 6.1
Tanya Svetlyy put
Comedy, Musical 1940, USSR
Engineer Kochin's Error 6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
Thriller 1939, USSR
Volga-Volga 6.8
Volga-Volga Volga - Volga
Comedy, Musical 1938, USSR
Tickets
Circus 7.1
Circus Tsirk
Comedy, Musical 1936, USSR
Jolly Fellows 7.3
Jolly Fellows Vesyolye rebyata
Musical, Comedy 1934, USSR
Watch trailer
5.7
A Petersburg Night Peterburgskaya noch
Drama 1934, USSR
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