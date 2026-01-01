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Poster of Fuss of the Fusses
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Fuss of the Fusses
6.8

Fuss of the Fusses

, 1978
Sueta suet
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fuss of the Fusses
6.8

Cast

Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Marina Petrovna
Frunzik Mkrtchyan
Frunzik Mkrtchyan
Boris Ivanovich
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Volodya
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Liza
Sergey Bachurskiy
Sergey Bachurskiy
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Yana Poplavskaya
Yana Poplavskaya
Lidka
Svetlana Petrosyants
Natasha
Sergei Ivanov
Sergei Ivanov
Vasya
Leonid Vladimirovich Kharitonov
Yakov Andreyevich
Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Serafina Ilinichna
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Varvara
Director Alla Surikova
Writer Emil Braginskiy
Composer Bogdan Trotsyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 29 October 1979
Release date
29 October 1979 Russia
11 November 1979 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sueta suet, Az anyakönyvvezető nem válik, Fuss of the Fusses, Mann, bleib auf dem Teppich!, Suyeta suyet, Turbulentes Eheleben, Tuštybių tuštybė, Vanité des vanités, Суета сует

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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