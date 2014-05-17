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Poster of The Prophet
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Prophet
7.1

The Prophet

, 2014
The Prophet
USA, France, Canada, Lebanon, Qatar / Animation, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Prophet
7.1

Synopsis

Exiled artist and poet Mustafa embarks on a journey home with his housekeeper and her daughter; together the trio must evade the authorities who fear that the truth in Mustafa's words will incite rebellion.

Cast

John Krasinski
John Krasinski
Halim
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Mustafa
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Kamila
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Sergeant
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Pasha
Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis
Almitra
Assaf Cohen
Groom
Assaf Cohen
Groom
Assaf Cohen
Groom
John Kassir
Donkey Driver
John Kassir
Donkey Driver
John Kassir
Donkey Driver
Director Roger Allers, Gaëtan Brizzi, Paul Brizzi, Tomm Moore
Writer Roger Allers, Kahlil Gibran, Hanna Weg, Irene Mecchi
Composer Gabriel Yared
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA / France / Canada / Lebanon / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 December 2016
World premiere 17 May 2014
Release date
23 June 2016 Denmark
2 December 2015 France
10 September 2015 South Korea
22 April 2016 Sweden 7
7 August 2015 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,261,412
Production Doha Film Institute, Participant, Code Red Productions
Also known as
The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran's the Prophet, Den lille pige og profeten, El profeta, Ermiş, Kahlil Gibran: A próféta, Le prophète, O Profeta, Payambar, Profeten, Profetul, Ο προφήτης, Пророк, Пророкът, 紀伯倫哈利勒：先知, 預言者

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

Mustafa I have seen people throw themselves down and worship their own freedom, like slaves before a tyrant. Praising him though he slays them. I have seen the freest among them wear their freedom as a handcuff, and my heart bled within me. For you can only be free when you no longer speak of freedom as a goal. And how can you be free, unless you break the chains you have fastened around yourself? In truth, that which you call freedom is the strongest of these chains, though its links glitter in the sun.
Mustafa And to become free, what would you remove that is not a part of yourself? If it's a tyrant, his throne was built within you. If it's a care you would cast off, that care has been chosen by you. And if it's a fear you would drive away, the root of that fear is in your heart, and not in the hand of the feared.
Mustafa These things move within you, as lights and shadows in constant half-embrace. You'll be free indeed, not when your days are without a care, nor you nights without grief, but rather when these things bind up your life, and yet you rise above them, unbound.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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