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Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis
Date of Birth
28 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Houma, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
12 Years a Slave
(2013)
7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
(2012)
7.2
Swagger
(2021)
Filmography
5.1
Breathe
Breathe
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Swagger
Sport, Drama
2021, USA
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
7.1
Fathers & Daughters
Fathers and Daughters
Drama
2015, USA / Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Annie
Annie
Musical, Comedy, Family, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Prophet
The Prophet
Animation, Drama
2014, USA / France / Canada / Lebanon / Qatar
7.8
12 Years a Slave
12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography
2013, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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