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Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis Quvenzhané Wallis
Kinoafisha Persons Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis

Date of Birth
28 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Houma, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

12 Years a Slave 7.8
12 Years a Slave (2013)
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
Swagger 7.2
Swagger (2021)

Filmography

Breathe 5.1
Breathe Breathe
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Swagger 7.2
Swagger
Sport, Drama 2021, USA
American Horror Stories 6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror 2021, USA
Fathers & Daughters 7.1
Fathers & Daughters Fathers and Daughters
Drama 2015, USA / Italy
Watch trailer
Annie 6.6
Annie Annie
Musical, Comedy, Family, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Prophet 7.1
The Prophet The Prophet
Animation, Drama 2014, USA / France / Canada / Lebanon / Qatar
12 Years a Slave 7.8
12 Years a Slave 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild Beasts of the Southern Wild
Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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