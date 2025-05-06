7.2Snegurochka
Snegurochka, 1952
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Veniamin Shevtsov
Bobyl
Leonid Ktitorov
Moroz
Veronika Borisenko
Lel
Irina Maslennikova
Snegurochka
Director Ivan Ivanov-Vano, Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Writer Ivan Ivanov-Vano, Oleg Leonidov, Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 2 February 1952
Release date
|2 February 1952
|Russia
|6+
|30 October 1953
|Czechoslovakia
|2 February 1952
|USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on play “The Snow Maiden” (Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, 1873)
Also known as
Snegurochka, The Snow Maiden, Lumivalgeke, Hópelyhecske, La doncella de nieve, Lumikaunokki, Снегурочка, Снігуронька, 雪の乙女
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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