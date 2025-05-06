Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Snegurochka
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Snegurochka
7.2

Snegurochka

, 1952
Snegurochka
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Snegurochka
7.2

Cast

Veniamin Shevtsov
Bobyl
Leonid Ktitorov
Moroz
Veronika Borisenko
Lel
Irina Maslennikova
Snegurochka
Director Ivan Ivanov-Vano, Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Writer Ivan Ivanov-Vano, Oleg Leonidov, Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 2 February 1952
Release date
2 February 1952 Russia 6+
30 October 1953 Czechoslovakia
2 February 1952 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on play “The Snow Maiden” (Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, 1873)
Also known as
Snegurochka, The Snow Maiden, Lumivalgeke, Hópelyhecske, La doncella de nieve, Lumikaunokki, Снегурочка, Снігуронька, 雪の乙女

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Snegurochka

The Prophet
The Prophet Animation, Drama
2014, USA / France / Canada / Lebanon / Qatar
7.1
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets Comedy
1987, USSR
7.2
To Marry a Captain
To Marry a Captain Comedy, Romantic
1985, USSR
6.7
Easy Money
Easy Money Comedy
1981, USSR
7.0
Thirty Three
Thirty Three Comedy
1965, USSR
6.9
Khotite - verte, khotite - net...
Khotite - verte, khotite - net... Comedy
1964, USSR
6.2
Dikie lebedi
Dikie lebedi Animation
1962, USSR
7.4
Scarlet Flower
Scarlet Flower Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.8
Vremena goda
Vremena goda Animation
1969, USSR
6.9
Legenda o zlom velikane
Legenda o zlom velikane Animation
1967, USSR
5.9
Moidodyr
Moidodyr Animation
1954, USSR
7.1
Konyok-Gorbunok
Konyok-Gorbunok Animation
1947, USSR
7.7
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more