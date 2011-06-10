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Poster of The Monster of Nix
6.9
The Monster of Nix - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Monster of Nix
6.9

The Monster of Nix

, 2012
The Monster of Nix
Netherlands / Animation, Short / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Monster of Nix
6.9
The Monster of Nix - Teaser
The Monster of Nix  Teaser

Cast

Tom Waits
Tom Waits
Virgil
Terry Gilliam
Terry Gilliam
The Ranger
Joe Eshuis
Willy
Charles Hubbell
The Constable
Charles Hubbell
The Constable
Jennifer Baldwin Peden
Tomberry
Tony Fish
Nixians
Tony Fish
Nixians
Tony Fish
Nixians
Tom Hambleton
The Jitterbug
Sallie Taylor
Granny
Deborah Perrin
Twin Madam
Director Rosto
Writer Rosto, Friso Aartse
Composer Rosto
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 10 June 2011
Budget €800,000
Production Autour de Minuit Productions, CinéTé, Studio Rosto A.D
Also known as
The Monster of Nix, El Monstruo de Nix, Nestvůra z městečka Nix, Le monstre de Nix, Pošast iz Nixa, Čudovište iz Nixa

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Monster of Nix - Teaser
The Monster of Nix Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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