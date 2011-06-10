Cast
Charles Hubbell
The Constable
Charles Hubbell
The Constable
Jennifer Baldwin Peden
Tomberry
Tom Hambleton
The Jitterbug
Deborah Perrin
Twin Madam
Cast and Crew
Director
Rosto
Writer
Rosto, Friso Aartse
Composer
Rosto
Animated film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
30 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
10 June 2011
Budget
€800,000
Production
Autour de Minuit Productions, CinéTé, Studio Rosto A.D
Also known as
The Monster of Nix, El Monstruo de Nix, Nestvůra z městečka Nix, Le monstre de Nix, Pošast iz Nixa, Čudovište iz Nixa