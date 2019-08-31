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Poster of Citizen K
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Citizen K
7.1

Citizen K

, 2019
Citizen K
Great Britain, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Citizen K
7.1

Cast

Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Self
Boris Berezovsky
Self
Vladimir Putin
Self
Leonid Nevzlin
Self
Igor Malashenko
Self
Anton Drel
Self
Boris Yeltsin
Self
Alexei Navalny
Self
Tatyana Lysova
Self
Maria Logan
Self
Director Alex Gibney
Writer Alex Gibney
Composer Ivor Guest, Robert Logan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 13 December 2019
World premiere 31 August 2019
Release date
13 December 2019 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $145,941
Production Jigsaw Productions, Passion Pictures, Storyteller Productions
Also known as
Citizen K, Cidadão K, Građanin K, Obywatel K, Πολίτης X., Гражданин Х, Громадянин Х, ซิทิเซน เค

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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