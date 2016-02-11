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Poster of Zero Days
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Zero Days
7.7

Zero Days

, 2016
Zero Days
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Zero Days
7.7

Synopsis

A documentary focused on Stuxnet, a piece of self-replicating computer malware that the U.S. and Israel unleashed to destroy a key part of an Iranian nuclear facility, and which ultimately spread beyond its intended target.

Cast

Nancy Reagan
Ronald Reagan
Hillary Clinton
David Sanger
Self - Chief Washington Correspondent, New York Times
Emad Kiyaei
Self - Executive Director, American Iranian Council
Eric Chien
Self - Symantec Security Response
Liam O'Murchu
Self - Symantec Security Response
Sergey Ulasen
Self - Antivirus Expert, Belarus
Eugene Kaspersky
Self - Kaspersky Lab
Vitaly Kamluk
Self - Kaspersky Lab
Ralph Langner
Self - Control Systems Security Consultant
Gary Samore
Self - WMD Czar 2009-2013
Director Alex Gibney
Writer Alex Gibney
Composer Will Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 8 July 2016
World premiere 11 February 2016
Release date
11 February 2016 Russia 12+
1 September 2016 Germany
11 February 2016 Kazakhstan
30 March 2017 Netherlands
8 July 2016 Norway 15
11 February 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $109,649
Production Global Produce, Jigsaw Productions, Participant
Also known as
Zero Days, Kriget i datanätet, Sıfır Saldırısı, Sota tietoverkossa, Παγκόσμιος πόλεμος: Ώρα μηδέν, Уязвимость нулевых дней, 零日, 零日網路戰, Zero Days - World War 3.0, Zero Days: Nuclear Cyber Sabotage

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Michael Hayden Look, for longest time, I was in fear that I couldn't say the phrase Computer Network Attack. This stuff is hideously over classified and it gets into the way of a mature public discussion as to what it is we as a democracy want our nation to be doing up here in the cyber domain. Now, this is the former director of NSA and CIA saying this stuff is over classified. One of the reasons it's highly classified as it is: this is a peculiar weapon system. This is the weapon system that's come out of the espionage community, and so those people have a habit of secrecy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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