The Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.

Mark A. Landis The Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.