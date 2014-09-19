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Poster of Art and Craft
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Art and Craft
7.1

Art and Craft

, 2014
Art and craft
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Art and Craft
7.1

Synopsis

When one of the most prolific art forgers in US history is finally exposed, he must confront the legacy of his 30-year con.

Cast

Mark A. Landis
Self
Lester Sullivan
Self
Irwin Lakov
Self
Matthew Leininger
Self - registrar, Cincinnati Art Museum
Mark Tullos
Self - museum director, Hilliard Museum
Jill Chancey
Self - curator, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art
Ellen Ruffin
Self - curator, De Grummond Collection
Aaron Cowan
Self - history professor, University of Cincinnati
Patty Hall
Self - Hattiesburg Arts Council
Robert K. Wittman
Self - special agent, Art Crime Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Director Sam Cullman, Jennifer Grausman
Composer Stephen Ulrich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 October 2014
World premiere 19 September 2014
Release date
19 September 2014 Finland K-16
18 March 2015 France
21 November 2015 Japan
19 September 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $235,037
Production Motto Pictures, Non Sequitur Productions, Yellow Cake Films
Also known as
Art and Craft, Den filantropiske förfalskaren, Den förunderlige konstförfalskaren, Kunst ja meisterlik pettus, Le faussaire, Taideväärentäjä hyväntekijänä, Τέχνη και τεχνάσματα, Искусство и ремесло, 美術館を手玉にとった男, 赝品大师

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Mark A. Landis The Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.
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