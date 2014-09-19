ProductionMotto Pictures, Non Sequitur Productions, Yellow Cake Films
Also known as
Art and Craft, Den filantropiske förfalskaren, Den förunderlige konstförfalskaren, Kunst ja meisterlik pettus, Le faussaire, Taideväärentäjä hyväntekijänä, Τέχνη και τεχνάσματα, Искусство и ремесло, 美術館を手玉にとった男, 赝品大师
Film rating
7.1
Rate12 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
Mark A. LandisThe Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.