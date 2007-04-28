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Poster of Taxi to the Dark Side
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Taxi to the Dark Side
7.4

Taxi to the Dark Side

, 2007
Taxi to the dark side
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Taxi to the Dark Side
7.4

Cast

Alex Gibney
Alex Gibney
Narrator
Brian Keith Allen
Soldier - New York Studio Shoot Reenactment
Moazzam Begg
Self - Torture Victim
Willie Brand
Self - Military Police
Christopher Beiring
Self - Captain
George W. Bush
Self
Jack Cafferty
Self
Brian Cammack
Self - Military Police
William Cassara
Self - Attorney
Doug Cassel
Self - Professor
Director Alex Gibney
Writer Alex Gibney
Composer Ivor Guest, Robert Logan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 11 July 2008
World premiere 28 April 2007
Release date
23 January 2009 Brazil
10 May 2009 Portugal
30 April 2007 USA
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $294,309
Production Discovery Channel, Jigsaw Productions, Tall Woods
Also known as
Taxi to the Dark Side, 「闇」へ, Kurs do Krainy Cienia, Pros ti skoteini meria tis dimokratias, Taksi į tamsą, Taksi pimeyteen, Takso põrgusse, Taxa til helvede, Taxi a sötétben, Taxi al lado oscuro, Taxi cap a la foscor, Taxi hacia el lado oscuro, Taxi in i mörkret, Taxi till den mörka sidan, Taxi zur Hölle, Um Taxi para a Escuridão, Um Táxi para a Escuridão, Un taxi pour l'enfer, Προς τη σκοτεινή μεριά της δημοκρατίας, Такси на темную сторону, Таксі на темну сторону, 計程車司機之死, 驶向阴霾的出租, 计程车司机之死, 黑暗纪事

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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