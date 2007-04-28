Taxi to the Dark Side, 「闇」へ, Kurs do Krainy Cienia, Pros ti skoteini meria tis dimokratias, Taksi į tamsą, Taksi pimeyteen, Takso põrgusse, Taxa til helvede, Taxi a sötétben, Taxi al lado oscuro, Taxi cap a la foscor, Taxi hacia el lado oscuro, Taxi in i mörkret, Taxi till den mörka sidan, Taxi zur Hölle, Um Taxi para a Escuridão, Um Táxi para a Escuridão, Un taxi pour l'enfer, Προς τη σκοτεινή μεριά της δημοκρατίας, Такси на темную сторону, Таксі на темну сторону, 計程車司機之死, 驶向阴霾的出租, 计程车司机之死, 黑暗纪事
Film rating
7.4
Rate11 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
Damien Corsetti - Military InterrogatorYou put people into a crazy situation, people will do crazy things.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.