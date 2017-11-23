Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Couch Potatoes
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Couch Potatoes
5.5

Couch Potatoes

, 2017
Gli sdraiati
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Couch Potatoes
5.5

Cast

Claudio Bisio
Claudio Bisio
Giorgio Selva
Cochi Ponzoni
Pinin Innocenti
Antonia Truppo
Antonia Truppo
Rosalba Bendidio
Barbara Ronchi
Barbara Ronchi
Annalisa
Gaddo Bacchini
Tito Selva
Gigio Alberti
Gianni
Carla Chiarelli
Elena
Federica Fracassi
Carla
Sandra Ceccarelli
Sandra Ceccarelli
Livia Innocenti
Giancarlo Dettori
Prof. Ferrara
Director Francesca Archibugi
Writer Francesca Archibugi, Francesco Piccolo, Michele Serra
Composer Battista Lena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2017
World premiere 23 November 2017
Release date
23 November 2017 Italy
Also known as
Gli sdraiati, Couch Potatoes, Kanapowcy, Leżący, Лежебоки, Lezheboki, Ленивците

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Couch Potatoes

An Italian Name
An Italian Name Comedy
2015, Italy
6.0
Welcome to the South
Welcome to the South Comedy
2010, Italy / Germany
6.0
Il signore delle formiche
Il signore delle formiche Drama
2022, Italy
7.0
There Is No Place Like Home
There Is No Place Like Home Comedy
2018, Italy
6.0
Them Who?
Them Who? Comedy
2015, Italy
6.0
Welcome at Esposito's
Welcome at Esposito's Comedy
2021, Italy
5.0
Io sono Babbo Natale
Io sono Babbo Natale Comedy
2021, Italy
6.0
7 ore per farti innamorare
7 ore per farti innamorare Comedy
2020, Italy
5.0
Non c'è più religione
Non c'è più religione Comedy
2016, Italy
5.0
Manual of Love 2
Manual of Love 2 Comedy, Romantic
2007, Italy
5.0
Ex
Ex Romantic, Comedy
2009, Italy
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more