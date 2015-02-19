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Poster of The Legendary Giulia and Other Miracles
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Legendary Giulia and Other Miracles
6.7

The Legendary Giulia and Other Miracles

, 2015
Noi e la Giulia
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Legendary Giulia and Other Miracles
6.7

Cast

Claudio Amendola
Claudio Amendola
Luca Argentero
Luca Argentero
Carlo Buccirosso
Carlo Buccirosso
Anna Foglietta
Anna Foglietta
Stefano Fresi
Stefano Fresi
Edoardo Leo
Edoardo Leo
Director Edoardo Leo
Writer Marco Bonini, Fabio Bartolomei, Edoardo Leo
Composer Gianluca Misiti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 19 February 2015
Release date
19 February 2015 Italy
Worldwide Gross $4,156,499
Production Italian International Film, Warner Bros., Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali e del Turismo (MiBACT)
Also known as
Noi e la Giulia, The Legendary Giulia and Other Miracles, My a Giulia, La légendaire Alfa Giulia 1300 et autres miracles, Mi és az 1300-as Giulia, My i Giulia 1300, Noi la Giulia e altri miracoli, Nós e a Giulia, Джулия и мы, 俺たちとジュリア

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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