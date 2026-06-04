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Poster of Kosmicheskaya Mashka
Kosmicheskaya Mashka - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kosmicheskaya Mashka

Kosmicheskaya Mashka

, 2026
Russia / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Kosmicheskaya Mashka
Going 9
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Kosmicheskaya Mashka - Trailer
Kosmicheskaya Mashka  Trailer

Cast

Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Konstantin Plotnikov
Konstantin Plotnikov
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Maria Smolnikova
Maria Smolnikova
Dana Abyzova
Dana Abyzova
Elizaveta Rufina
Elizaveta Rufina
Mikhail Shults
Mikhail Shults
Kirill Ermakov
Kirill Ermakov
Yana Volchek
Svetlana Shpak
Elizaveta Goroshnikova
Elizaveta Goroshnikova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 4 June 2026
Release date
4 June 2026 Russia Наше кино

Film rating

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Kosmicheskaya Mashka - Trailer
Kosmicheskaya Mashka Trailer
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