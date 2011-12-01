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Filmography
Maksim Kalinin
Maksim Kalinin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Kalinin
Maksim Kalinin
Maksim Kalinin
Date of Birth
31 August 1968
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 December 2011
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Family
Year
All
1979
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
Adventure, Children's, Family
1979, USSR
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