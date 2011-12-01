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Maksim Kalinin Maksim Kalinin
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Kalinin

Maksim Kalinin

Maksim Kalinin

Date of Birth
31 August 1968
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 December 2011
Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

Priklyucheniya Elektronika 7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Priklyucheniya Elektronika 7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika Priklyucheniya Elektronika
Adventure, Children's, Family 1979, USSR
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