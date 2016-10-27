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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Klad
5.9
Klad
, 2015
Klad
Russia / Adventure, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Evgeniy Stychkin
Varenik
Natalya Kolyakanova
Olga Sutulova
Maksim Litovchenko
Vladimir Kapustin
Olga Kavalay-Aksyonova
Efrosiniya Kushnir
Ruslan Shchedrin
Aleksey Yudnikov
Artem Zhimo
Director
Irina Volkova
Writer
Ivan Popov
,
Marina Sochi
Composer
Roman Tsepelev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
27 October 2016
Release date
27 October 2016
Russia
Люксор
6+
27 October 2016
Kazakhstan
27 October 2016
Ukraine
Also known as
Klad, Treasure, Skarb, Клад
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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