Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Klad
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Klad
5.9

Klad

, 2015
Klad
Russia / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Klad
5.9

Cast

Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Varenik
Natalya Kolyakanova
Natalya Kolyakanova
Olga Sutulova
Olga Sutulova
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Olga Kavalay-Aksyonova
Olga Kavalay-Aksyonova
Efrosiniya Kushnir
Ruslan Shchedrin
Aleksey Yudnikov
Aleksey Yudnikov
Artem Zhimo
Director Irina Volkova
Writer Ivan Popov, Marina Sochi
Composer Roman Tsepelev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 27 October 2016
Release date
27 October 2016 Russia Люксор 6+
27 October 2016 Kazakhstan
27 October 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Klad, Treasure, Skarb, Клад

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more