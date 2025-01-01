Menu
About
Filmography
Aleksey Yudnikov
Aleksey Yudnikov
Date of Birth
14 November 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
6.1
Dialogi
(2013)
5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2
(2018)
5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
(2015)
6
Svet v tvoem okne
Romantic
2021, Russia
5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2
Short, Comedy, Drama
2018, Russia
4.7
Prorub
Prorub
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2017, Russia
5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Thriller, Drama
2015, Russia
6.1
Dialogi
Dialogi
Drama
2013, Russia
Lyubov na rayone
Comedy
2008, Russia
