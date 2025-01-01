Menu
Aleksey Yudnikov

Date of Birth
14 November 1973
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Dialogi 6.1
Dialogi (2013)
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2 5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2 (2018)
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti 5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 4 TV Shows 2 Actor 6
Svet v tvoem okne
Svet v tvoem okne
Romantic 2021, Russia
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2 5.4
Russkoe kratkoe. Vypusk 2
Short, Comedy, Drama 2018, Russia
Prorub 4.7
Prorub Prorub
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2017, Russia
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti 5.1
Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti
Thriller, Drama 2015, Russia
Dialogi 6.1
Dialogi Dialogi
Drama 2013, Russia
Lyubov na rayone
Lyubov na rayone
Comedy 2008, Russia
