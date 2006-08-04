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Poster of Everyone's Hero
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Everyone's Hero
5.3

Everyone's Hero

, 2006
Everyone`s Hero
USA, Canada / Family, Sport, Comedy, Adventure, Animation / 18+
Poster of Everyone's Hero
5.3

Synopsis

A boy (Jake T. Austin) begins a grand journey to return Babe Ruth's baseball bat before the deciding game of the 1932 World Series comes to a close.

Cast

Jake T. Austin
Yankee Irving
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy
Babe Ruth
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Darlin'
Gideon Jacobs
Richard Kind
Richard Kind
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Raven
Raven
Dana Reeve
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Director Colin Brady, Christopher Reeve, Daniel St. Pierre
Writer Robert Kurtz, Jeff Hand, Howard Jonas
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 11 September 2013
World premiere 4 August 2006
Release date
9 September 2006 Russia Люксор 0+
9 September 2006 Belarus
3 August 2007 Brazil L
22 January 2009 Denmark
4 August 2006 Germany
12 September 2008 Italy
9 September 2006 Kazakhstan
15 September 2006 USA
9 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,627,188
Production IDT Entertainment, Arc Productions, Dan Krech Productions
Also known as
Everyone's Hero, El héroe de todos, Alles helt, Победитель, Allas hjälte, G'olib, Gibor shel koulam, I Ty możesz zostać bohaterem, Íþrótta Hetjan, Kaikkien sankari, Kiekvienas yra herojus, Kis nagy hős, Küçük kahraman, Le héros de tout le monde, Meie kangelane, Người Hùng Nhỏ Tuổi, No hay héroe pequeño, O Pequeno Herói, Piccolo grande eroe, Qalib, Quico: O Pequeno Herói, Untitled IDT Entertainment Project, Yankee Irving, Yankee Irving - Kleiner Held ganz groß!, Жеңімпаз, Переможець, Yankee Irving - Kleiner Held ganz groß, Malý zázrak, 리틀 야구왕 앤디, El Heroe de Todos, Héroe de todos

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 23 December 2023

Quotes

Announcer And it just goes to show you... You can be the smallest, you can be the weakest, you can be the worst player on the field, but when people tell you you're no good, and say you should give it up, you know what you do? You just keep on swinging.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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