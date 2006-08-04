ProductionIDT Entertainment, Arc Productions, Dan Krech Productions
Also known as
Everyone's Hero, El héroe de todos, Alles helt, Победитель, Allas hjälte, G'olib, Gibor shel koulam, I Ty możesz zostać bohaterem, Íþrótta Hetjan, Kaikkien sankari, Kiekvienas yra herojus, Kis nagy hős, Küçük kahraman, Le héros de tout le monde, Meie kangelane, Người Hùng Nhỏ Tuổi, No hay héroe pequeño, O Pequeno Herói, Piccolo grande eroe, Qalib, Quico: O Pequeno Herói, Untitled IDT Entertainment Project, Yankee Irving, Yankee Irving - Kleiner Held ganz groß!, Жеңімпаз, Переможець, Yankee Irving - Kleiner Held ganz groß, Malý zázrak, 리틀 야구왕 앤디, El Heroe de Todos, Héroe de todos
AnnouncerAnd it just goes to show you... You can be the smallest, you can be the weakest, you can be the worst player on the field, but when people tell you you're no good, and say you should give it up, you know what you do? You just keep on swinging.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.