Open Grave. Trailer

Publication date: 31 October 2013
Open Grave – A man wakes up in the wilderness, in a pit full of dead bodies, with no memory and must determine if the murderer is one of the strangers who rescued him, or if he himself is the killer.
6.1 Open Grave
Open Grave Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2013, USA
