NathanIt's a reinforced iron door, a crowbar won't open it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan[to Brown Eyes]All these languages, and none of them yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan[to John]I feel like I know you. I feel like I know Sharon too, but not as much as you. She could be my girlfriend... or my sister, she could be my sister, which is kind of gross. Do you think she likes me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John[to Brown Eyes]You better get away from me. It might not be safe to be around me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MichaelThe others are all smart, but I'm... I'm here to *do* something.