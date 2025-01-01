Menu
Nathan You were supposed to rescue us!
John We were here to help
John But we failed.
Nathan Look at this.
Michael What is it?
Nathan It's Latin. I can read Latin.
Michael Really? Let me try it.
[looks at the book]
Michael Nothing. I can do things with my hands... it's like, my hands remember, my body remembers,
[loads and pumps gun]
Michael but my mind's a complete blank.
John [to Sharon, about the boy] He knows my name! He knows who I am!
[quietly]
John I don't know my own name.
John I better get some tools to try opening that door, like a crowbar.
Nathan Crowbar won't work.
John How do you know? You didn't even try.
Nathan It's a reinforced iron door, a crowbar won't open it.
Nathan [to Brown Eyes] All these languages, and none of them yours.
Nathan [to John] I feel like I know you. I feel like I know Sharon too, but not as much as you. She could be my girlfriend... or my sister, she could be my sister, which is kind of gross. Do you think she likes me?
John [to Brown Eyes] You better get away from me. It might not be safe to be around me.
Michael The others are all smart, but I'm... I'm here to *do* something.
John Seriously? You're throwing rocks?
Nathan [throws one into the woods, hits something metal, everybody investigates and finds two cars hidden under branches and tarps] Well, we've got cars.
John Do you remember your family? I can't even remember my mother, who can't remember their own mother?
Sharon I get the feeling I know you.
Michael Why won't anyone listen to me?
Sharon Because of what you did!
