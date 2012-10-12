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Poster of The Cottage
4.6
Kinoafisha Films The Cottage
4.6

The Cottage

, 2012
The Cottage
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Cottage
4.6

Synopsis

When Chloe (Kristen Dalton) and Michael Carpenter rent out the cottage behind their house to charming romance novelist, Robert Mars (David Arquette) their American dream soon turns into a suburban nightmare.

Cast

David Arquette
David Arquette
Robert Mars
Kristen Dalton
Chloe Carpenter
Victor Browne
Michael Carpenter
Morissa O'Mara
Danielle Carpenter
Alana O'Mara
Rose Carpenter
Franny Hocking
Nicole
Ken Baumann
Justin
Lorraine Nicholson
Vanessa
Bellamy Young
Bellamy Young
Annie
Rome Shadanloo
Cate
Director Chris Jaymes
Writer Nick Antosca
Composer Michael Baiardi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 12 October 2012
Release date
12 October 2012 Russia 16+
12 October 2012 Kazakhstan
10 December 2012 USA
12 October 2012 Ukraine
Production Velvet Spoon Productions, Visualeyes Productions
Also known as
The Cottage, The Tenant, A Casa dos Fundos, A vendégház, La cabaña, Коттедж

Film rating

4.6
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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