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Nick Antosca
Nick Antosca Nick Antosca
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Antosca

Nick Antosca

Nick Antosca

Date of Birth
23 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Teen Wolf 8.4
Teen Wolf (2011)
Hannibal 8.1
Hannibal (2013)
Believe 7.4
Believe (2014)

Filmography

Cape Fear
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2026, USA
Verity
Verity Verity
Romantic, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Candy 6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, USA
A Friend of the Family 7.1
A Friend of the Family
Crime, 2022, USA
Brand New Cherry Flavor 6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, 2021, USA
Antlers 6.6
Antlers Antlers
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2021, USA
The Act 6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime, 2019, USA
Channel Zero 7.3
Channel Zero
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2016, USA
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