Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Nick Antosca
Nick Antosca
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Antosca
Nick Antosca
Nick Antosca
Date of Birth
23 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.4
Teen Wolf
(2011)
8.1
Hannibal
(2013)
7.4
Believe
(2014)
Filmography
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Verity
Verity
Romantic, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.1
A Friend of the Family
Crime,
2022, USA
6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery,
2021, USA
6.6
Antlers
Antlers
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller
2021, USA
6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime,
2019, USA
7.3
Channel Zero
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2016, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree