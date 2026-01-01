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Lorraine Nicholson
Lorraine Nicholson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorraine Nicholson
Lorraine Nicholson
Lorraine Nicholson
Date of Birth
16 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Soul Surfer
(2011)
5.9
Hacker
(2016)
4.6
The Cottage
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2012
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.9
Hacker
Hacker
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
4.6
The Cottage
The Cottage
Thriller
2012, USA
7.2
Soul Surfer
Soul Surfer
Drama, Action, Sport
2011, USA
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