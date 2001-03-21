Sgt. Sisk Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?

Mob Member Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?

Sgt. Sisk When it gets dark.

Mob Member Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?

Sgt. Sisk Yes.

Mob Member Oh, excellent. Excellent.

Sgt. Sisk Now, if there are no more questions...

Mob Member Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.

Sgt. Sisk Stay with the mob.

Mob Member Stay with the mob. All right.

Sgt. Sisk Right.

Mob Member Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?

Sgt. Sisk You - back of the mob!

Mob Member "Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!

Sgt. Sisk Okay, *out* of the mob!