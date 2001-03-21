Sgt. Sisk
Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?
Mob Member
Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?
Sgt. Sisk
When it gets dark.
Mob Member
Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?
Sgt. Sisk
Yes.
Mob Member
Oh, excellent. Excellent.
Sgt. Sisk
Now, if there are no more questions...
Mob Member
Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.
Sgt. Sisk
Stay with the mob.
Mob Member
Stay with the mob. All right.
Sgt. Sisk
Right.
Mob Member
Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?
Sgt. Sisk
You - back of the mob!
Mob Member
"Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!
Sgt. Sisk
Okay, *out* of the mob!
Mob Member
Ah, this mob blows.