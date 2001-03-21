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Poster of The Animal
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Animal
6.1

The Animal

, 2001
The Animal
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Animal
6.1

Synopsis

After receiving organ transplants from various animal donors, a man finds himself taking on the traits of those animals.

Cast

Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Marvin
Colleen Haskell
Rianna
John C. McGinley
John C. McGinley
Sgt. Sisk
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Chief Wilson
Michael Caton
Michael Caton
Dr. Wilder
Louis Lombardi
Fatty
Guy Torry
Miles
Bob Rubin
Bob Harris
Pilar Schneider
Mrs. De La Rosa
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
Mayor
Director Luke Greenfield
Writer Tom Brady, Rob Schneider
Composer Teddy Castellucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 21 March 2001
Release date
15 August 2001 Russia 12+
11 April 2002 Argentina
2 August 2001 Australia
26 December 2001 Belgium
16 November 2001 Brazil
9 November 2001 Bulgaria
14 September 2001 Colombia
20 September 2001 Czechia
30 November 2001 Denmark
26 October 2001 Egypt
7 September 2001 Estonia
10 August 2001 Finland
26 December 2001 France
20 September 2001 Germany
2 November 2001 Great Britain
23 November 2001 Greece
30 August 2001 Hong Kong
11 October 2001 Hungary
13 July 2001 Iceland
2 November 2001 Ireland
19 July 2001 Israel
11 July 2003 Italy
30 March 2002 Japan
22 August 2001 Kazakhstan
13 November 2001 Kuwait
6 September 2001 Malaysia
13 July 2001 Mexico
30 August 2001 Netherlands
2 August 2001 New Zealand
27 July 2001 Norway
6 September 2001 Peru
8 August 2001 Philippines
23 November 2001 Poland
18 January 2002 Portugal
18 October 2001 Singapore
9 November 2001 South Korea
11 October 2001 Spain
7 September 2001 Sweden
13 September 2001 Switzerland
7 December 2001 Turkey
1 June 2001 USA
22 August 2001 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $47,000,000
Worldwide Gross $85,191,134
Production Revolution Studios, Happy Madison Productions
Also known as
The Animal, Animal, Animal - Das Tier im Manne, Animal ! L'Animal..., Animal Man, Animalul, Cảnh Sát Thú, Elukas, Elukka, En mann for sitt dyr, Estoy hecho un animal, Gyvunas, Hayvan, O 'Verdadeiro' Animal, Sketo zoon, Tök állat, Životinja, Životinjski instikt, Zoo Boy, Zvíře, Zwierzak, Σκέτο ζώον, Животное, Животното, Тварина, アニマルマン, 獸性大發, Zhivotnoto, Zhivotnoye, Tvaryna, The Animal - Das Tier im Manne

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Sgt. Sisk Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?
Mob Member Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?
Sgt. Sisk When it gets dark.
Mob Member Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?
Sgt. Sisk Yes.
Mob Member Oh, excellent. Excellent.
Sgt. Sisk Now, if there are no more questions...
Mob Member Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.
Sgt. Sisk Stay with the mob.
Mob Member Stay with the mob. All right.
Sgt. Sisk Right.
Mob Member Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?
Sgt. Sisk You - back of the mob!
Mob Member "Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!
Sgt. Sisk Okay, *out* of the mob!
Mob Member Ah, this mob blows.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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