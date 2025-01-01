Menu
The Animal Movie Quotes

The Animal Movie Quotes

Sgt. Sisk Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?
Mob Member Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?
Sgt. Sisk When it gets dark.
Mob Member Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?
Sgt. Sisk Yes.
Mob Member Oh, excellent. Excellent.
Sgt. Sisk Now, if there are no more questions...
Mob Member Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.
Sgt. Sisk Stay with the mob.
Mob Member Stay with the mob. All right.
Sgt. Sisk Right.
Mob Member Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?
Sgt. Sisk You - back of the mob!
Mob Member "Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!
Sgt. Sisk Okay, *out* of the mob!
Mob Member Ah, this mob blows.
Gay flight attendant [noticing Marvin sniffing a drug suspect's butt] I hope he's on our flight
Rianna I just want to thank everyone who sent me food and letters of support, especially the mentally handicapped child who sent me this sweet book of poems.
Marvin Mange She read my poems.
Marvin Mange Now that's some good badger milk.
Townie You can do it! Cut his freaking balls off!
Marvin Mange My Hancuffs?
Rianna You looked so uncomfortable
Marvin Mange When did you take them off?
Rianna I don't remember... You wore them for a while, then, I wore them for a while... You are an Animal.
Marvin Mange I am? Awesome!
offscreen voice THAT'S A HUGE BITCH.
Marvin Mange Freeze Puke. Put down that VCR. Put it down. Oh you bought it did you?... Oh you have a receipt do you?... My mistake... I'm new on the force.
Bob Harris I'm telling you, Chief, there's some kind of a beast out there! All the other cows, too afraid to eat or shit... and they ain't got nothing else!
Miles If you don't wanna be my friend anymore because I'm black, you just let me know.
Mob Member I don't want to be part of a mob to kill a black dude
Chief Wilson Marvin, do you worship the Dark Lord.
