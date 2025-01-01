Sgt. Sisk Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?

Mob Member Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?

Sgt. Sisk When it gets dark.

Mob Member Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?

Mob Member Oh, excellent. Excellent.

Sgt. Sisk Now, if there are no more questions...

Mob Member Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.

Sgt. Sisk Stay with the mob.

Mob Member Stay with the mob. All right.

Mob Member Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?

Sgt. Sisk You - back of the mob!

Mob Member "Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!

Sgt. Sisk Okay, *out* of the mob!