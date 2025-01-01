Sgt. Sisk
Ladies and gentlemen, our suspect is not human. He is at home in the bush. Shoot to kill. Any questions?
Mob Member
Oh, yeah, yeah, I got a question there. When do we get to light our torches?
Mob Member
Ah, I see. Oh, hey, I got another question there. Suppose, hypothetically, you know, a guy had already lit his torch. I mean, it'd be cool if he could just keep it lit, huh?
Mob Member
Oh, excellent. Excellent.
Sgt. Sisk
Now, if there are no more questions...
Mob Member
Oh, hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, if one part of the mob gets separated from another part of the mob, shouldn't there be a place that we can get together? Maybe a secret place the two mobs could reunite, and we'd be a big mob again.
Mob Member
Stay with the mob. All right.
Mob Member
Hey, hey, hey, I got another question. Hey, uh, doesn't this guy deserve a fair trial?
Mob Member
"Back of the mob"? What? This is my spot! I came early!
Mob Member
Ah, this mob blows.