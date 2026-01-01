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Michael Caton
Michael Caton Michael Caton
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Caton

Michael Caton

Michael Caton

Date of Birth
21 July 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Castle 7.7
The Castle (1997)
Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin (2015)
Rams 6.7
Rams (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Back to the Rafters 6.5
Back to the Rafters
Drama, Comedy 2021, Australia
Rams 6.7
Rams Rams
Drama, Comedy 2020, Australia
Watch trailer
Last Cab to Darwin 7.2
Last Cab to Darwin Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama 2015, Australia
The Animal 6.1
The Animal The Animal
Comedy 2001, USA
The Castle 7.7
The Castle The Castle
Comedy, Drama 1997, Australia
Watch trailer
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