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About
Filmography
Michael Caton
Michael Caton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Caton
Michael Caton
Michael Caton
Date of Birth
21 July 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Castle
(1997)
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
(2015)
6.7
Rams
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2021
2020
2015
2001
1997
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
6.5
Back to the Rafters
Drama, Comedy
2021, Australia
6.7
Rams
Rams
Drama, Comedy
2020, Australia
Watch trailer
7.2
Last Cab to Darwin
Last Cab to Darwin
Comedy, Drama
2015, Australia
6.1
The Animal
The Animal
Comedy
2001, USA
7.7
The Castle
The Castle
Comedy, Drama
1997, Australia
Watch trailer
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