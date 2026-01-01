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Poster of The Swan
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Swan
6.8

The Swan

, 1956
The Swan
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Swan
6.8

Cast

Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
Princess Alexandra
Alec Guinness
Prince Albert
Louis Jourdan
Dr. Nicholas Agi
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Queen Maria Dominika
Jessie Royce Landis
Jessie Royce Landis
Princess Beatrix
Brian Aherne
Father Carl Hyacinth
Leo G. Carroll
Caesar
Estelle Winwood
Symphorosa
Van Dyke Parks
George
Christopher Cook
Arsene
Director Charles Vidor
Writer John Dighton, Ferenc Molnár
Composer Bronislau Kaper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 26 April 1956
Release date
6 December 1956 Germany
18 January 1975 South Korea
26 April 1956 USA
Production Loew's
Also known as
The Swan, Der Schwan, Svanen, De zwaan, El cisne, Le cygne, O Cisne, A hattyú, El cisne real, Il cigno, Joutsen, Łabędź, Labud, Lebada, O kyknos, Prensesin aşkı, Svanen - En prinsesses kjærlighet, Лебедът, Лебедь, 白鳥

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[last lines]
Prince Albert Your father used to call you his swan. At least I'm told. I think that's a good thing to remember. Think what it means to be a swan. To glide like a dream on the smooth surface of the lake and never go on the shore. On dry land, where ordinary people walk, the swan is awkward. Even ridiculous. When she waddles up the bank, she painfully resembles a different kind of bird, n'est-ce pas?
Princess Alexandra A goose.
Prince Albert I'm afraid so. So there she must stay. Out on the lake. Silent White. Majestic. Be a bird but never fly. Know one song but never sing it. Until the moment of her death. And so it must be for you, Alexandra. Head high. Cool indifference to the staring crowds along the bank. And the song - Never.
Princess Alexandra Take me inside, Albert.
[Albert takes her hand, and they go inside the palace together]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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