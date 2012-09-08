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Poster of Yellow
6.2
Yellow - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Yellow
6.2

Yellow

, 2012
Yellow
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Yellow
6.2
Yellow - Teaser
Yellow  Teaser

Synopsis

A dramedy centered on Mary Holmes, a young woman with a drug habit and a myriad of other problems.

Cast

Ben Foster
Ben Foster
Lucy Punch
Lucy Punch
Amanda
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Xanne
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Daveigh Chase
Daveigh Chase
Young Mary
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot
Young Nowell
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Patsy
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Afai
Riley Keough
Riley Keough
Young Amanda
David Morse
David Morse
Psychologist
Elizabeth Daily
Elizabeth Daily
Aunt Netty
Director Nick Cassavetes
Writer Heather Wahlquist, Nick Cassavetes
Composer Aaron Zigman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 8 September 2012
Release date
8 September 2012 Russia 16+
8 September 2012 Kazakhstan
8 September 2012 Ukraine
Budget $7,000,000
Production Medient Studios, A-Mark Entertainment, Indion Entertainment Group
Also known as
Yellow, 黄色人生

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Yellow - Teaser
Yellow Teaser
Yellow - Featurette 1
Yellow Featurette 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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