Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria de Medeiros
Maria de Medeiros Maria de Medeiros
Kinoafisha Persons Maria de Medeiros

Maria de Medeiros

Maria de Medeiros

Date of Birth
19 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

My Life Without Me 7.5
My Life Without Me (2003)
Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days (2023)
The Saddest Music in the World 7.1
The Saddest Music in the World (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Reflection in a Dead Diamond 6.2
Reflection in a Dead Diamond Reflet dans un diamant mort
Action, Detective, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France / Italy / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Ange 6.1
Ange Ange
Drama, Music 2025, France
Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days Giorni Felici
Drama 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
The Broken Key 2.6
The Broken Key The Broken Key
Sci-Fi, Thriller, History 2017, Italy
The Son of Joseph 6.5
The Son of Joseph Le fils de Joseph
Drama 2016, France / Belgium
Pasolini 5.8
Pasolini Pasolini
Drama, Biography 2014, France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Chicken with Plums 6.4
Chicken with Plums Poulet aux prunes
Drama 2012, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
Holidays by the Sea 6.3
Holidays by the Sea Ni à vendre ni à louer
Comedy 2011, France
Watch trailer
Mundo Invisível 6.2
Mundo Invisível Mundo Invisível
Drama 2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
My Stars 6.3
My Stars Mes Stars et moi
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
Riparo - Anis tra di noi 5.8
Riparo - Anis tra di noi Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Drama 2007, France / Italy
Midsummer Madness 6.4
Midsummer Madness Midsummer Madness
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Austria / Great Britain / Latvia / Russia
On the Ropes 5.8
On the Ropes Dans les cordes
Sport, Drama 2006, France
I, Cesar 6.2
I, Cesar Moi Cesar, 10 ans 1/2, 1m39
Romantic, Family, Comedy, Drama 2003, France
My Life Without Me 7.5
My Life Without Me My Life Without Me
Drama, Romantic 2003, Canada / Spain
The Saddest Music in the World 7.1
The Saddest Music in the World The Saddest Music in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2003, Canada
Henry & June 5.3
Henry & June Henry and June
Documentary, Drama 1990, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more