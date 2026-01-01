Maria de Medeiros

Menu
Date of Birth
19 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
My Life Without Me
(2003)
7.2
Everlasting Days
(2023)
7.1
The Saddest Music in the World
(2003)
Filmography
All
17
Films
17
Actress
16
Director
1
6.2
Reflection in a Dead Diamond
Reflet dans un diamant mort
Action, Detective, Thriller
2025, Belgium / France / Italy / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
6.1
Ange
Ange
Drama, Music
2025, France
7.2
Everlasting Days
Giorni Felici
Drama
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
2.6
The Broken Key
The Broken Key
Sci-Fi, Thriller, History
2017, Italy
6.5
The Son of Joseph
Le fils de Joseph
Drama
2016, France / Belgium
5.8
Pasolini
Pasolini
Drama, Biography
2014, France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.4
Chicken with Plums
Poulet aux prunes
Drama
2012, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.3
Holidays by the Sea
Ni à vendre ni à louer
Comedy
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Mundo Invisível
Mundo Invisível
Drama
2011, Brazil
Watch trailer
6.3
My Stars
Mes Stars et moi
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Drama
2007, France / Italy
6.4
Midsummer Madness
Midsummer Madness
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Austria / Great Britain / Latvia / Russia
5.8
On the Ropes
Dans les cordes
Sport, Drama
2006, France
6.2
I, Cesar
Moi Cesar, 10 ans 1/2, 1m39
Romantic, Family, Comedy, Drama
2003, France
7.5
My Life Without Me
My Life Without Me
Drama, Romantic
2003, Canada / Spain
7.1
The Saddest Music in the World
The Saddest Music in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical
2003, Canada
5.3
Henry & June
Henry and June
Documentary, Drama
1990, USA
