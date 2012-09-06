Menu
Chicken with Plums - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Chicken with Plums. Trailer

Chicken with Plums. Trailer

Publication date: 6 September 2012
Chicken with Plums – Since his beloved violin was broken, Nasser Ali Khan, one of the most renowned musicians of his day, has lost all taste for life. Finding no instrument worthy of replacing it, he decides to confine himself to bed to await death.
6.4 Chicken with Plums
Chicken with Plums Drama, 2012, France / Germany / Belgium
