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Poster of MacArthur
6.6
Kinoafisha Films MacArthur
6.6

MacArthur

, 1977
MacArthur
USA / Drama, Biography, History / 18+
Poster of MacArthur
6.6

Synopsis

Biopic of General Douglas MacArthur covering his war exploits during WW2 and the Korean War.

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Ivan Bonar
Ward Costello
Marj Dusay
Nicolas Coster
Ed Flanders
Director Joseph Sargent
Writer Hal Barwood, Matthew Robbins
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 30 June 1977
Release date
30 June 1977 Russia 12+
1 January 1980 Brazil
5 May 1978 Ireland PG
30 June 1977 Kazakhstan
2 May 1980 Portugal
22 December 1977 South Korea 15
17 April 1978 Sweden
1 July 1977 USA
30 June 1977 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $9,000,000
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
MacArthur, MacArthur - Held des Pazifik, MacArthur, le général rebelle, MacArthur: El general rebelde, Generał MacArthur, Generalen, Mac Arthur il generale ribelle, MacArthur - kapinallinen kenraali, MacArthur - Oprørsgeneralen, MacArthur, de generaal rebel, MacArthur, o General Rebelde, MacArthur, the Rebel General, MacArthur: O General Rebelde, MacArthur: Opprørsgeneralen, Stratigos MacArthur, o thrylos tou Eirinikou, МакАртур, МакАртър, マッカーサー, 麥克阿瑟

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Lt. Gen. Richard K. Sutherland Inchon has some of the highest tides in the world, but only once a month do they reach a height sufficient for our largest landing craft to go in. There are maybe two three-hour periods when MacArthur can put troops ashore. Which is not enough time for a major amphibious landing.
Gen. Sampson Exactly. This is little more than a trench in the mudflats. If every possible handicap were listed, Inchon has them all.
Lt. Gen. Richard K. Sutherland However, gentlemen, MacArthur claims that these very handicaps are what he's counting on. He feels that the enemy won't believe that anyone would try to surmount such obstacles. The element of surprise will be his most valuable ally.
President Harry S. Truman [Looks at Gen. George C. Marshall] What do you think of His Majesty's plan?
Gen. George C. Marshall It's daring... it's brilliant... and it's dangerous.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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