Lt. Gen. Richard K. Sutherland Inchon has some of the highest tides in the world, but only once a month do they reach a height sufficient for our largest landing craft to go in. There are maybe two three-hour periods when MacArthur can put troops ashore. Which is not enough time for a major amphibious landing.

Gen. Sampson Exactly. This is little more than a trench in the mudflats. If every possible handicap were listed, Inchon has them all.

Lt. Gen. Richard K. Sutherland However, gentlemen, MacArthur claims that these very handicaps are what he's counting on. He feels that the enemy won't believe that anyone would try to surmount such obstacles. The element of surprise will be his most valuable ally.

President Harry S. Truman [Looks at Gen. George C. Marshall] What do you think of His Majesty's plan?