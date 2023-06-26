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About
Filmography
Nicolas Coster
Nicolas Coster
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Coster
Nicolas Coster
Nicolas Coster
Date of Birth
3 December 1933
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
26 June 2023
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Dead to Me
(2019)
7.6
Better Things
(2016)
7.5
Cold Case
(2003)
Filmography
4.1
The Deep Ones
The Deep Ones
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
2.8
The Last Exorcist
The Last Exorcist
Horror, Thriller
2020, USA
7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime
2003, USA
6.1
Timecop
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
1997, USA
6.4
Big Business
Big Business
Comedy
1988, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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