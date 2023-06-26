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Nicolas Coster Nicolas Coster
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Coster

Nicolas Coster

Nicolas Coster

Date of Birth
3 December 1933
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
26 June 2023
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dead to Me 7.9
Dead to Me (2019)
Better Things 7.6
Better Things (2016)
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case (2003)

Filmography

The Deep Ones 4.1
The Deep Ones The Deep Ones
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Last Exorcist 2.8
The Last Exorcist The Last Exorcist
Horror, Thriller 2020, USA
Dead to Me 7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
Better Things 7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, USA
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime 2003, USA
Timecop 6.1
Timecop
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 1997, USA
Big Business 6.4
Big Business Big Business
Comedy 1988, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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