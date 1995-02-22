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Ed Flanders Ed Flanders
Kinoafisha Persons Ed Flanders

Ed Flanders

Ed Flanders

Date of Birth
29 December 1934
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 February 1995
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

MacArthur 6.6
MacArthur (1977)
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper 5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Filmography

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper 5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Adventure, Crime, Thriller 1981, USA
MacArthur 6.6
MacArthur MacArthur
Drama, Biography, History 1977, USA
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