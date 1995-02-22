Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Ed Flanders
Ed Flanders
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Flanders
Ed Flanders
Ed Flanders
Date of Birth
29 December 1934
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 February 1995
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
MacArthur
(1977)
5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
(1981)
Filmography
5.6
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
1981, USA
6.6
MacArthur
MacArthur
Drama, Biography, History
1977, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree