Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
27 October 2011
Release date
|24 January 2013
|Russia
| Cinema Prestige
|16+
|24 January 2013
|Belarus
|
|
|27 October 2011
|Germany
|
|
|24 January 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|20 December 2011
|USA
|
|
|24 January 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
$11,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,643,414
Production
Bavaria Pictures, Colonia Media Filmproduktionsgesellschaft, herbX Film
Also known as
Hotel Lux, Готель Люкс, Отель Люкс, ホテル・ルックス, 狂人大悶鍋, 酒店力士