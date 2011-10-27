Hans Zeisig This is the starsky of 1939. This makes no difference for most people but for astrologers the stars are some kind of newspaper of tomorrow you can read today. If fthis newspaper would actually exist I would like to subscribe it because never my stars were standing so bad like today. When I was thinking of stars I was thinking of Hollywood, of good Cognac and of Hotels. About hotels they don't have to have 5 stars. There are many nice small hotels around the world with four or three stars, sometimes even only two stars. But this particular hotel has only one star and this should make you supsicious. Welcome to the Mecca of the Communism. Welcome in Moscow.