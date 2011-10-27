Menu
Poster of Hotel Lux
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Hotel Lux

Hotel Lux

Hotel Lux 18+
Hotel Lux - trailer с закадровым переводом
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 27 October 2011
Release date
24 January 2013 Russia Cinema Prestige 16+
24 January 2013 Belarus
27 October 2011 Germany
24 January 2013 Kazakhstan
20 December 2011 USA
24 January 2013 Ukraine
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,643,414
Production Bavaria Pictures, Colonia Media Filmproduktionsgesellschaft, herbX Film
Also known as
Hotel Lux, Готель Люкс, Отель Люкс, ホテル・ルックス, 狂人大悶鍋, 酒店力士
Director
Leander Haußmann
Cast
Michael Herbig
Jürgen Vogel
Thekla Reuten
Alexander Senderovich
Juraj Kukura
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Hans Zeisig This is the starsky of 1939. This makes no difference for most people but for astrologers the stars are some kind of newspaper of tomorrow you can read today. If fthis newspaper would actually exist I would like to subscribe it because never my stars were standing so bad like today. When I was thinking of stars I was thinking of Hollywood, of good Cognac and of Hotels. About hotels they don't have to have 5 stars. There are many nice small hotels around the world with four or three stars, sometimes even only two stars. But this particular hotel has only one star and this should make you supsicious. Welcome to the Mecca of the Communism. Welcome in Moscow.
Hotel Lux - trailer с закадровым переводом
Hotel Lux Trailer с закадровым переводом
Hotel Lux - trailer
Hotel Lux Trailer
Listen to the
soundtrack Hotel Lux
Stills
