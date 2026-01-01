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Michael Herbig
Michael Herbig Michael Herbig
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Herbig

Michael Herbig

Michael Herbig

Date of Birth
29 April 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Ballon 7.5
Ballon (2018)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone 6.4
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
Asterix at the Olympic Games (2008)

Filmography

Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 6
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
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Tabaluga 5.1
Tabaluga Tabaluga
Animation, Family 2019, Germany
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Ballon 7.5
Ballon Ballon
Thriller, Drama, Family 2018, Germany / France / USA
Vier gegen die Bank 5.9
Vier gegen die Bank Vier gegen die Bank
Comedy, Crime 2017, Germany
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The Incredible Burt Wonderstone 6.4
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
Comedy 2013, USA
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Hotel Lux 6
Hotel Lux Hotel Lux
Comedy 2011, Germany
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Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
Asterix at the Olympic Games Astérix aux jeux olympiques
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
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Lissi und der wilde Kaiser 5.1
Lissi und der wilde Kaiser Lissi und der wilde Kaiser
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2007, Germany
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