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Filmography
Michael Herbig
Michael Herbig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Herbig
Michael Herbig
Michael Herbig
Date of Birth
29 April 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.5
Ballon
(2018)
6.4
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
(2013)
6.4
Asterix at the Olympic Games
(2008)
Filmography
6
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Tabaluga
Tabaluga
Animation, Family
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
7.5
Ballon
Ballon
Thriller, Drama, Family
2018, Germany / France / USA
5.9
Vier gegen die Bank
Vier gegen die Bank
Comedy, Crime
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6
Hotel Lux
Hotel Lux
Comedy
2011, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
Asterix at the Olympic Games
Astérix aux jeux olympiques
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2008, France / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Lissi und der wilde Kaiser
Lissi und der wilde Kaiser
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2007, Germany
Watch trailer
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