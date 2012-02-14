Menu
5.3
IMDb Rating: 4.8
In overall ranking
3586
About Cherry
About Cherry
About Cherry
18+
Drama
Synopsis
A troubled young woman moves to San Francisco, where she becomes involved in pornography and aligns herself with a cocaine-addicted lawyer.
About Cherry
international trailer без цензуры
international trailer без цензуры
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
14 February 2012
Release date
16 May 2013
Russia
18+
16 May 2013
Belarus
14 February 2012
Germany
9 February 2013
Japan
16 May 2013
Kazakhstan
26 June 2014
South Korea
21 September 2012
USA
16 May 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,315
Production
Enderby Entertainment, Gordon Bijelonic / Datari Turner Films
Also known as
About Cherry, Cherry, Doce Tentação, 櫻桃成熟時, Cherry - Dunkle Geheimnisse, Cherry - Wanna Play?, Cherry'nin Hikâyesi, Dulce tentación, Người Mẫu, Чeрри, チェリーについて
Director
Stephen Elliott
Cast
Ashley Hinshaw
James Franco
Heather Graham
Dev Patel
Lili Taylor
Cast and Crew
Similar films for About Cherry
5.5
Lovelace
(2012)
4.4
Palm Swings
(2020)
5.4
Curiosa
(2018)
4.4
Family Games
(2017)
4.8
Lap Dance
(2014)
6.8
Being Flynn
(2011)
6.0
Mes chères études
(2010)
5.4
Boogie Woogie
(2009)
5.1
Ma Mère
(2004)
6.6
The Sleeping Dictionary
(2001)
5.5
Trasgredire
(1999)
5.2
Romance
(1999)
Quotes
Angelina
You love me - just not enough to jerk off to somebody else!
Film Trailers
About Cherry
International trailer без цензуры
0
0
About Cherry
Trailer
0
0
Stills
