IMDb Rating: 4.8
About Cherry

About Cherry

About Cherry 18+
Synopsis

A troubled young woman moves to San Francisco, where she becomes involved in pornography and aligns herself with a cocaine-addicted lawyer.
About Cherry - international trailer без цензуры
About Cherry  international trailer без цензуры
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 14 February 2012
Release date
16 May 2013 Russia Манометр 18+
16 May 2013 Belarus
14 February 2012 Germany
9 February 2013 Japan
16 May 2013 Kazakhstan
26 June 2014 South Korea
21 September 2012 USA
16 May 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $8,315
Production Enderby Entertainment, Gordon Bijelonic / Datari Turner Films
Also known as
About Cherry, Cherry, Doce Tentação, 櫻桃成熟時, Cherry - Dunkle Geheimnisse, Cherry - Wanna Play?, Cherry'nin Hikâyesi, Dulce tentación, Người Mẫu, Чeрри, チェリーについて
Director
Stephen Elliott
Cast
Ashley Hinshaw
James Franco
Heather Graham
Dev Patel
Lili Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.3
25 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3586
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
About Cherry - international trailer без цензуры
About Cherry International trailer без цензуры
About Cherry - trailer
About Cherry Trailer
Stills
