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Poster of Palm Swings
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Palm Swings
4.4

Palm Swings

, 2020
Palm Swings
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Palm Swings
4.4

Synopsis

After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple puts their love to the test when they discover that their neighbors are swingers.

Cast

Diane Farr
Diane Farr
Jim's wife
Tia Carrere
Tia Carrere
Ms. Cherry Bomb
Jason Lewis
Jason Lewis
Lance
Madison McKinley
Madison McKinley
Rachel
Stephanie Beard
Stephanie Beard
Mark's wife
Trish Cook
Renee
Jackson Davis
Allison's husband
Jackson Davis
Allison's husband
Brian Dare
Brian Dare
Josh
Danny Pardo
Michael Griffith
Gentry White
Gentry White
Derek
Mellanie Hubert
Alexis
Director Sean Hoessli
Writer Randy Wayne, Amanda Lockhart
Composer Alf Alpha, Alex Kovacs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 3 October 2017
World premiere 3 October 2017
Production Code Blue Pictures
Also known as
Palm Swings, O Jogo do Amor, Swinger - Komm, spiel mit uns!, Swingers en Palm Springs, Swingersi w Palm Springs, Свингеры из Палм-Спрингс, Swinger - Verlangen, Verführung, Versuchung

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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