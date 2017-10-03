Cast
Jackson Davis
Allison's husband
Jackson Davis
Allison's husband
Danny Pardo
Michael Griffith
Cast and Crew
Director
Sean Hoessli
Composer
Alf Alpha, Alex Kovacs
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
3 October 2017
World premiere
3 October 2017
Production
Code Blue Pictures
Also known as
Palm Swings, O Jogo do Amor, Swinger - Komm, spiel mit uns!, Swingers en Palm Springs, Swingersi w Palm Springs, Свингеры из Палм-Спрингс, Swinger - Verlangen, Verführung, Versuchung