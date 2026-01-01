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Filmography
Ashley Hinshaw
Ashley Hinshaw
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Hinshaw
Ashley Hinshaw
Ashley Hinshaw
Date of Birth
11 December 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
La Porte, the United States of America
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.8
StartUp
(2016)
7.3
Enlightened
(2011)
7.1
Chronicle
(2012)
Filmography
7.8
StartUp
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, USA
6.7
You're Killing Me Susana
Me estás matando Susana
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, Mexico / Canada
Watch trailer
5.3
The Pyramid
The Pyramid
Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
+1
+1 / Pluse One
Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Chronicle
Chronicle
Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
About Cherry
About Cherry
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Enlightened
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Show more
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