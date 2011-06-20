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Poster of The Broken Tower
5.4
The Broken Tower - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Broken Tower
5.4

The Broken Tower

, 2011
The Broken Tower
USA / Drama, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Broken Tower
5.4
The Broken Tower - Teaser
The Broken Tower  Teaser

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Hart Crane
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Emile
Stacey Miller
Mrs. Cowley
Vince Jolivette
Betsy Franco
Mother Crane
Dave Franco
Dave Franco
Richard Abate
Father Crane
Paul Mariani
Alfred Stieglitz
Shandor Garrison
Gorham Munson
Dylan Goodwin
Young Truck Driver
John Morrow
Young Sailor
Ivo Juhani
French Man in Library
Director James Franco
Writer James Franco, Paul Mariani
Composer Neil Benezra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 June 2011
Release date
20 June 2011 Russia 18+
20 June 2011 Kazakhstan
27 April 2012 USA
20 June 2011 Ukraine
Production Made In Film-Land, Pimienta Films, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
The Broken Tower, A Torre Quebrada, Katkine torn, Разрушенная башня

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Broken Tower - Teaser
The Broken Tower Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Gorham Munson Hart, forgive me for saying this. But you want to speak for America.
Hart Crane Yeah.
Gorham Munson Does it matter that you're queer?
Hart Crane [Annoyed, rolls eyes] Whitman was queer. That's why he could love *all* of America. The roustabouts. The slaves. The, the soldiers he nursed in the Civil War.
Gorham Munson So you will expose yourself?
Hart Crane It's funny, considering my truckdriver left me. No. People can know everything about us when we're dead. But for now, it's better to keep quiet. For father's sake.
Gorham Munson [sarcastically] Right. You wouldn't want to lose that tremendous job for the sake of some queer affirmation.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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