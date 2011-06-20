Gorham Munson Hart, forgive me for saying this. But you want to speak for America.

Hart Crane Yeah.

Gorham Munson Does it matter that you're queer?

Hart Crane [Annoyed, rolls eyes] Whitman was queer. That's why he could love *all* of America. The roustabouts. The slaves. The, the soldiers he nursed in the Civil War.

Gorham Munson So you will expose yourself?

Hart Crane It's funny, considering my truckdriver left me. No. People can know everything about us when we're dead. But for now, it's better to keep quiet. For father's sake.