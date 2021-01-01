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5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Long Home
5.2

The Long Home

, 2018
The Long Home
USA / Drama / 18+
5.2

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Dallas Hardin
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson
Nathan Winer
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett
Robin Lord Taylor
Robin Lord Taylor
Analeigh Tipton
Analeigh Tipton
Actress
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Bellwether
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Nathan Winer Sr.
Austin Stowell
Austin Stowell
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Courtney Love
Courtney Love
Pearl
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
Mrs. Winer
Director James Franco
Writer William Gay, Steve Janas
Composer Aaron Embry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 1 January 2021
MPAA R
Production Kalamalka Productions Limited, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
The Long Home, Долгий дом, ザ・ロング・ホーム

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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