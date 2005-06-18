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Poster of The Ape
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Ape
4.8

The Ape

, 2005
The Ape
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Ape
4.8

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Brian Lally
Stacey Miller
Vince Jolivette
Allison Bibicoff
Nori Jill Phillips
Director James Franco
Writer James Franco, Merriwether Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 18 June 2005
Release date
18 June 2005 USA
Budget $225,000
Production Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
The Ape, A majom, O Macaco, Sağduyu, Simiosis, The Ape - Auf diesem Planeten laust dich der Affe ..., Обезьяна, ジェームズ・フランコVSエイプ

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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