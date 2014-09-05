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Poster of The Sound and the Fury
5.0
Kinoafisha Films The Sound and the Fury
5.0

The Sound and the Fury

, 2014
The Sound and the Fury
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sound and the Fury
5.0

Cast

Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
James Franco
James Franco
Benjy Compson
Joey King
Joey King
Miss Quentin
Keegan Allen
Keegan Allen
Danny McBride
Danny McBride
Tim Blake Nelson
Tim Blake Nelson
Father
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine
Dilsey
Janet Jones
Caroline Bascomb Compson
Scott Haze
Scott Haze
Jason Compson IV
Ahna O'Reilly
Ahna O'Reilly
Caddy Compson
Jacob Loeb
Quentin Compson
Dwight Henry
Dwight Henry
Roskus
Director James Franco
Writer William Faulkner, Matt Rager
Composer Tim O'Keefe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 September 2014
Release date
5 September 2014 Russia 18+
5 September 2014 Kazakhstan
23 October 2015 USA
5 September 2014 Ukraine
Production Made In Film-Land, New Films International, Picture Entertainment
Also known as
The Sound and the Fury, Els Germans Compson, L'urlo e il furore, Los Hermanos Compson, O Som e a Fúria, Wściekłość i wrzask, Врява и безумство, Шум и ярость

Film rating

5.0
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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