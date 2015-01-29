Menu
Poster of I Am Michael
6.0 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films I Am Michael

I Am Michael

I Am Michael 18+
Synopsis

Based on the fascinating true-life story of Michael Glatze, a gay activist who becomes a Christian pastor after identifying as a heterosexual.
I Am Michael - trailer
I Am Michael  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 29 January 2015
Release date
21 September 2015 Russia 18+
21 September 2015 Kazakhstan
21 September 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,995
Production Patriot Pictures, Rabbit Bandini Productions, Thats Hollywood
Also known as
I Am Michael, Cuộc Đời Của Michael, Eu Sou Michael, Ja sam Majkl, Kim jest Michael, Michael, O Meu Nome é Michael, Меня зовут Майкл, 我的直男前男友
Director
Justin Kelly
Cast
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
James Franco
James Franco
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah
Lesley Ann Warren
Cast and Crew
6.0
Quotes
Michael Glatze Can I buy you a drink?
Tyler Don't you have a boyfriend?
Michael Glatze Hmm... he'll think you're cute too.
Film Trailers All trailers
I Am Michael - trailer
I Am Michael Trailer
Stills
