Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin B. Cohen
Martin B. Cohen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin B. Cohen
Martin B. Cohen
Martin B. Cohen
Date of Birth
1 January 1923
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 2007
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
4.1
The Rebel Rousers
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
1970
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Writer
1
Director
1
4.1
The Rebel Rousers
The Rebel Rousers
Crime, Drama
1970, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree