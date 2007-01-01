Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin B. Cohen Martin B. Cohen
Kinoafisha Persons Martin B. Cohen

Martin B. Cohen

Martin B. Cohen

Date of Birth
1 January 1923
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 2007
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Rebel Rousers 4.1
The Rebel Rousers (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Rebel Rousers 4.1
The Rebel Rousers The Rebel Rousers
Crime, Drama 1970, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more