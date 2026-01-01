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Poster of A Safe Place
5.1
Kinoafisha Films A Safe Place
5.1

A Safe Place

, 1971
A Safe Place
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Safe Place
5.1

Cast

Tuesday Weld
Noah
Orson Welles
Orson Welles
The Magician
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Mitch
Dov Lawrence
Larry
Gwen Welles
Bari
Phil Proctor
Fred
Fanny Birkenmier
The Maid
Rhonda Alfaro
Little Girl in Rowboat
Sylvia Zapp
Susan at Age 7
Rachel Harlow
Noah's Friend
Director Henry Jaglom
Writer Henry Jaglom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 October 1971
Release date
1 October 1971 Russia 16+
1 October 1971 Kazakhstan
1 October 1971 USA
1 October 1971 Ukraine
Production BBS Productions, Columbia Pictures, The Rainbow Film Company
Also known as
A Safe Place, Un lugar seguro, Безопасное место, Bezpieczne miejsce, Ein Zauberer an meiner Seite, Güvenli Bir Yer, Refúgio Seguro, Saugi vieta, Un coin tranquille, Un posto tranquillo

Film rating

5.1
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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