Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
1 October 1971
Release date
|1 October 1971
|Russia
|
|16+
|1 October 1971
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 October 1971
|USA
|
|
|1 October 1971
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
BBS Productions, Columbia Pictures, The Rainbow Film Company
Also known as
A Safe Place, Un lugar seguro, Безопасное место, Bezpieczne miejsce, Ein Zauberer an meiner Seite, Güvenli Bir Yer, Refúgio Seguro, Saugi vieta, Un coin tranquille, Un posto tranquillo